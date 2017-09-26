Secretary of State Condos to hold 12-stop Transparency Tour

Secretary of State Jim Condos will stop at 12 sites across the state during his fourth biennial Transparency Tour, when he will discuss transparency and open government, Vermont’s Public Records Act and Open Meeting Law with municipal and state employees and citizens who serve on local government boards.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

“With trust in government at an all-time low, I believe that sunshine is the best disinfectant” said Secretary Condos. “Vermonters deserve openness and transparency in government. By educating municipal and state employees, elected officials, and engaged citizens on the requirements of government under Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws and the Public Records Act, I hope to help government officials of all stripes better serve Vermonters.”

All events will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Montpelier Montpelier City Hall , City Council Chambers/Memorial Room, 29 Main St.

, City Council Chambers/Memorial Room, 29 Main St. Tuesday, Oct. 10: Rutland Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center , 66 Merchants Row

, 66 Merchants Row Thursday, Oct. 12: Brattleboro Town Hall , Selectboard Meeting Room, 230 Main St.

, Selectboard Meeting Room, 230 Main St. Tuesday, Oct. 17: Springfield Springfield High School Cafeteria , 303 South St.

, 303 South St. Wednesday, Oct. 18: Winooski City Hall , 27 West Allen St.

, 27 West Allen St. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Newport Goodrich Memorial Library , Assembly Room, 202 Main St.

, Assembly Room, 202 Main St. Wednesday, Nov. 1: Middlebury Ilsley Public Library , Community Room, 75 Main St.

, Community Room, 75 Main St. Thursday, Nov. 2: St. Albans Town Hall , 579 Lake Road

, 579 Lake Road Tuesday, Nov. 7: St. Johnsbury Middle School Auditorium , 257 Western Ave.

, 257 Western Ave. Tuesday, Nov. 14: White River Junction Hartford Town Hall, Room 2, 171 Bridge St.

Stowe and Bennington dates and locations will be announced shortly.