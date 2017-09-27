Troopers nab fugitive from Mass. charges

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Troopers from the Westminster barracks captured a fugitive on felony charges from Massachusetts on Monday Sept. 25.

Acting on a tip from Massachusetts police, the Vermont State Police and Springfield Police found John Butler, 32, whose residence was listed as Chester, at a house on Olive Street in Springfield. According to a VSP press release, Butler is wanted on several felony charges including aggravated rape and aggravated assault and battery on a family member.

Judge Timothy Tomasi ordered Butler held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Butler was scheduled to have a court hearing at Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division in White River Junction yesterday at 1 p.m.