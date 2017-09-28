GM girls win close one at Leland & Gray, now 7-0

The Green Mountain girls soccer team took its 6-0 record to Townshend last night for a hard fought game and came home with win number seven.

Freshman Emma Stover put Leland & Gray on the board early as the Chieftains got off to a slow start. Twenty four seconds into the the second half however junior Paige Karl evened the game up at one all.

But the tie score lasted less than three minutes as Leland & Gray sophomore Sydney Hescock came roaring back, kicking in a goal for the Rebels.

Karl answered Hescock’s goal with her second and with three minutes left in the game junior Hannah Buffum scored from 30 yards out for a final score of Chieftains 3, Rebels 2.

Leland & Gray had 2 goals on 7 shots. Green Mountain had 3 goals on 19 shots.

The Green Mountain girls will travel again on Friday to play West Rutland at 4:30 p.m.