Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 4, 2017

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from Sept. 20, 2017 Select Board Meeting and the Sept. 27, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Planning Commission Appointment

5. DRB Appointment

6. Solid Waste District Dissolution Fund Disbursement

7. Ambulance Department Update; Dan Cook

8. Town Hall Renovation Discussion; Historic Preservation Committee

9. Continue Visioning Process

10. Sign USDA Loan Documents – Library

11. Recent Communication: Frank Bidwell

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Executive Session; To Finalize the Review of the Town Manager

14. Adjourn