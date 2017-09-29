Grafton Select Board agenda for Oct. 2, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 29, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Minutes: Sept. 18, 2017
3. Highway Report: Salt Pricing
4. Request for continuation of new flooring in Post Office to go behind the counter.
5. Forester Report/Trails
6. Code of Conduct Revisions
7. Personnel Policy Committee Meeting
8. Evaluation Forms for Personnel
9. Signage for Houghtonville Dump Site
10. Public Comment
11. New Business and Follow Up
12. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: