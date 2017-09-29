Grafton Select Board agenda for Oct. 2, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Minutes: Sept. 18, 2017

3. Highway Report: Salt Pricing

4. Request for continuation of new flooring in Post Office to go behind the counter.

5. Forester Report/Trails

6. Code of Conduct Revisions

7. Personnel Policy Committee Meeting

8. Evaluation Forms for Personnel

9. Signage for Houghtonville Dump Site

10. Public Comment

11. New Business and Follow Up

12. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage