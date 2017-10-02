Chester Chatter: When radio news ruled the airwaves

By Ruthie Douglas © 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Lately, I’ve been wondering about how we received the world news in the 1950s.

When my father got home from work, one of the first things he would do is to turn on the radio for the 6 o’clock news.

We girls would have to be quiet so he could listen. Our radio was on the shelf over the kitchen table.

Without the advantage of TV, we had to picture the scenes of the news events.

Fast forward to today’s world news, where we clearly can view what is happening. Perhaps the radio reports were better.

In our house, the favorite newscaster were Gabriel Heatter and Edward R. Murrow. My father believed everything that they reported.

He would review everything that they had said, making it all clear to him.

We also got the Boston Globe and it was well-read. I am surprised that these days to learn that so many people don’t care and are not much interested in what is going on around them.

Transitions

Ben Bolaski, my grandson, and his wife Sarah are home after a two-week honeymoon in Hawaii.

Mitchell Malco, our classmate of Springfield High School Class of 1959, has died. He will be greatly missed at at our monthly class luncheons. He always had a joke for us.

Get well wishes go out to Karen Neely.

John Orcutt of Alaska, has been visiting his brother Bruce, other relatives and friends in the area.

Skip Forbes has had the pleasure of his two daughters Kim and Robin visiting him from out of state.

Little Emily Rushford celebrated her third birthday with lots of friends. Happy days, honey.

My favorite Marshmallow Fluff has been on the market for 100 years.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the talc mill located?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Wave Makers Salon was located where Six Loose Ladies now is.



Street Talk



Should Columbus Day be changed to All People’s Day?