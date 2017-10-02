Chester Historical Society announces history scholarship

The Chester Historical Society has announced that it has established a $1,000 scholarship award for the best research paper concerning local history submitted by a Green Mountain High School senior.

The Daniel Heald History Scholarship is named for an early Chester resident who fought in the battles of Concord and Ticonderoga. He settled in Chester in 1776.

Entries will be judged by a panel representing the school and the Historical Society. The first scholarship will be given at Senior Awards Night in June 2018.

Historical Society President Ron Patch said the society was delighted to be able to offer the prize. “It’s an important step in our effort to interest more young people in the history of our area and in the work of the society.”

Patch added that the Chester Historical Society would be happy to assist students with ideas and research material. He thanked Chester residents Paul and Francie Bremer for making the funds available for the prize.

Green Mountain Union High School Principal Tom Ferenc said the school is pleased to accept this generous award from the Historical Society. Ferenc added that “The Daniel Heald History scholarship presents a wonderful opportunity for a deserving student to further his/her interest in the people and history of not only our local area but in our great state of Vermont.”

Students interested in applying for the scholarship are encouraged to contact Kelley Brennan, chair of the Social Studies Department at the Green Mountain High School.