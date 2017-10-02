IMPORTANT: Boil water order in Chester

The Town of Chester has issued the following statement:

BOIL WATER ORDER

During the process of replacing the Town’s existing hydrants, cross contamination occurred necessitating the need for a mandatory boil water order. This is anticipated to be in effect for 3 to 4 days and will be followed by a heavy dose of chlorination. If you have any questions please contact the Town Office at 875-2173.

From the Chester Telegraph:

The State of Massachusetts has an FAQ section about boil water orders on the website of the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. We are providing this as a public service.