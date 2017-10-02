To the editor: Annual Coat Drive seeks winter wear for those in need

To the communities of Chester and Andover:

For the past nine years, you have generously opened your hearts and closets and shared hundreds of warm items with people who did not have enough.

A rough estimate of items: 500 blankets and sheets, almost 1,000 coats, 500 sweaters, 400 hats, 400 pair of mittens, 500 vests, jackets, pants, long underwear, 75 pairs of boots and shoes and countless other items.

Ten years ago, we started with an expectation that there would only be enough donations to hold this event for a few years. We are now in our 10th year of the Coat Drive. And each year you outdo yourselves. Last year alone there were nearly 300 people who were able to find bags full of items for themselves, their friends and families.

The event has been such a success that we outgrew the original location. This year the event will be Friday and Saturday Oct. 27 and 28 at the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St., from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. please enter through the back door.

Items can be donated at many locations including the town halls, schools, churches and some businesses.

We are also looking for more volunteers to help. You can contact Edie Brown at 875-3889 for any questions.

Sincerely,

Edie Brown

Chester