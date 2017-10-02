To the editor: Fall Festival was a success thanks to so many

The Fall Festival drew good crowds into Chester on Sept. 16th and 17th. Visitors enjoyed coming to our beautiful Chester Village to celebrate the arts in our area and enjoy our local musicians. There was an impressive array of vendors and they appreciated the friendly atmosphere in our town.

Thanks to excellent vendors, delicious food, upbeat music, cheerful volunteers, and sunny skies, the festival was a real success.

The Chester Rotary thanks all for a successful Fall Festival weekend. Community support from individuals and businesses all helped to make it a great weekend for Chester.

Special thanks to:

for providing parking; Chas Anderson, Alan Farrar and Evan Parks for jumping in everywhere throughout the weekend and hauling around signs and moving the trailer;

and for jumping in everywhere throughout the weekend and hauling around signs and moving the trailer; Brian Morris and the Last Chance Band, Will Danforth, Matt Meserve, Root 7 A Cappella and DV8 for providing music;

for providing coffee, ice and gift certificates for the Current Shuttle; Baba-a-Louis Bakery, Country Girl Diner, Free Range Restaurant, Fullerton Inn, Heritage Bakery, Killarney Pub, Inn Victoria, Lisai’s Market, MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, Stone Hearth Inn, Stephanie Mahoney, Iole Barbaro and the Prescott family , Jeff Ladd, Lisa Mobus and Gail Stewart for providing soup to supplement all that was provided by Chester Rotarians;

and the , and for providing soup to supplement all that was provided by Chester Rotarians; The Current for providing shuttle service from NewsBank to the Green and to the following businesses that donated gift certificates to make the service possible: Country on the Common, The Chester Telegraph, DaVallia Art and Accents, Free Range Restaurant, Fullerton Inn, Jiffy Mart, Killarney Pub, Phoenix/Misty Valley Books, Sage Jewelry and Vintage Vermont ;

for the doughnuts, soup supplies, management of the website and other promotion; Interact students from GMUHS for helping with soup sales, putting up balloons, and providing lunch time vendor relief;

for donating 20 percent of the well-wisher ad revenue back to the Chester Rotary and who made that donation possible. Chester Rotarians for organizing the event, volunteering throughout the weekend, managing the sound system, and making soups for the Festival.

Sincerely,

The Rotary Club of Chester

