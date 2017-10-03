GM girls blank Bellows Falls 6-0, improve record to 9-0

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

With the White sisters accounting for five of six goals, the Green Mountain girls soccer squad put another one in the win column, shutting out Bellows Falls 6-0 on a picture perfect fall afternoon at home Monday.

Micah White scored early in the game and went on to score once more in the first half and again in the second for a hat trick.

The Chieftains went into the second half leading the Terriers 2-0. Adding to Micah White’s second half goal, sisters Lexi and Belle each added one as did Hannah Buffum.

Despite the lopsided score, the Terriers were tough in the goal, turning away shot after shot.

The win puts the Chieftains’ record at 9-0 with the team traveling to Twin Valley on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.