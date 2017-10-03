Telegraph Business Ticker

Stone Hearth donates; 56 Main closes

Stone Hearth Inn and Tavern in Chester has donated $650 to the Chester Recreation Department, a gift that will supply new team jerseys to the 5th and 6th grade girls and boys Chester soccer teams.

Much to the dismay of many of its fans, 56 Main Street Restaurant in Springfield recently closed. According to telephone message, the owners, Jerry and Robin Szawerda “are retiring and have closed the restaurant during the transition to new owners.”

The restaurant at the Inn at Weston has a brand new chef. More information on that is coming soon!

— Cynthia Prairie

Gardener’s Supply Co. replaces Longacres

Gardener’s Supply Co., based in Burlington, is expanding to New Hampshire, taking over what is now Longacres Nursery Center in Lebanon.

In a written statement, the three Longacre brothers said they have decided to retire after more than 40 years in the business.

Gardener’s Supply has two stores, both in Vermont.

Gardener’s Supply president Jim Feinson said in the statement. “The Longacres are great plantspeople. The family has created a terrific reputation and we look forward to building on their legacy.”

The brothers decided they wanted to make sure a garden center continued after they’ve left, rather than sell to developers.Gardener’s Supply seemed like a good fit.

The brothers will stay on through the transition, which takes place in January. “They can use me as much as they want, or they can tell me to go,” said Norm Longacre.

More information can be found at www.gardeners.com .

State announces agriculture grants

The Working Lands Enterprise Board has announced $750,000 grant funding for fiscal 2018. Eligible Vermont agriculture and forest sector businesses can apply through Oct. 31.

The investment areas include business investments for Vermont loggers, farmers and manufacturers; service provider investments, which includes workforce training, marketing, or market research and business planning, among other things; and trade show assistance grants.

For additional information contact: Lauren Masseria at lauren.masseria@vermont.gov or 802-505-5413 or click here.

Sonnax headed to Las Vegas

Sonnax Industries of Rockingham, the automotive parts manufacturer, will be attending the Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association Powertrain Expo at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

The event, which bills itself as “the largest transmission repair event on the world,” runs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.

Sonnax will be at Booth 305. Anyone wishing to attend may download a free pass here. Among the offerings are free live product demonstrations, the latest developments in transmission, driveline and torque converter products, and register for prizes.

GMP re-certified as a B Corp

Green Mountain Power has recently been re-certified as a B Corp by the nonprofit B Lab.

According to its website, “B Corporations are for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.”

In its own statement, GMP said, “It means that we can demonstrate accomplishments and ongoing commitment in four areas: environment, employees, community and governance. In other words, we can help create a better world by concentrating on the right things. Like other B Corps, we believe that business can be a force for good.”

There are 31 B Corp companies in Vermont, including the Chroma Technology Corp. in Bellows Falls.

For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net.

— Steve Seitz