Weston Select Board hires new Lister Consultant, tables other actions

By Bruce Frauman

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The only action the Weston Select Board took on Tuesday, Sept. 26 was at the end of the meeting after an executive session, when the board voted to give Howie Brosseau, the town’s chief Lister, the authority to hire Linda Sherman as a Lister Consultant.

The listers, Weston Select Board member Charles Goodwin said, are “in rather dire circumstances” with a back log of work that needs to be done.

The three members of the board at the meeting — Goodwin, Ann Fuji’i and Bruce Downer — tabled all other actions. Chair Denis Benson and Vice Chair Jim Linville were absent.

Little School paint job, equipment purchases tabled

Little School treasurer Christine Falango had requested that the front and side of the Annex Building, which the Little School rents from the Town of Weston, be painted. She recommended Decato Painting, saying that it had done a good job last fall. Fuji’i said Falango is responsible for getting three estimates. The next step will be for the board to meet with Falango. But, Fuji’i said, “If it’s not going to be done till spring, we can’t really get estimates now because a lot of things can change by then.” The board tabled action.

Road Foreman Almon Crandall had requested purchase of a trench box, to be used in installing culverts that are deeper than 5 feet. Trench boxes are safety appliances that protect workers while they are performing their tasks in deep excavation. Crandall could not attend the meeting, but left the board a note suggesting a vendor, Northshire Equipment, and a price, $6,500, though a $1,000 discount may be available. Fuji’i asked about the urgency of need. Board Administrator Cheryl Barker said one project was due to be completed by Oct. 15, a stone-lined ditch on Moses Hill Road.

Hart said that project does not need the trench box. Downer said, “I don’t see how we can make a decision without more information.” Fuji’i agreed. Barker said she had heard of a VLCT grant for trench boxes that is closed now, but will reopen in January. The board tabled the purchase of a trench box.

Fuji’i read from a letter to the board from the Vermont Department of Transportation offering the use of a “speed cart” for two weeks for free. No board member knew for sure what the cost would be after that if the town chose to try the radar speed detecting device. Fuji’i said, “Again, Jim (Linville) has done the research. I would prefer to table it until Jim is here to talk about it.” The speed cart tryout was tabled.

In other business

Goodwin said sealed bids are due on Oct. 20 for a 15-acre plot of land Weston has put up for sale. The bids will be opened on Oct. 24 and the sale will take place 30 days later.

Fuji’i said she, Goodwin, Marc Pickering of VTrans and residents of Markham Lane took a walk and discussed options to decrease the torrent of water that has damaged driveways and gardens along the road during heavy rains. Some solutions were discussed, such as getting rid of a berm on Barbara Lloyd’s property to spread out the water and installing culvert under the driveway of Jenny Server and her neighbor. Fuji’i said residents “were very appreciative. I think they appreciate how quickly we responded. Marc Pickering did a really good job explaining the different options.”

Finally, Fuji’i said she and Goodwin joined a Planning Commission meeting with VTrans for a “road safety audit.” Fuji’i said people representing pedestrian traffic and cycling also attended the walking meeting. The group spent two hours looking at problem areas along Route 100. Suggestions such as sidewalks and underground utilities were discussed.

Downer brought up the lack of a stop sign at the corner of Landgrove and Lawrence Hill roads. Goodwin said a stop sign was worthy of discussion, although drivers coming down Landgrove Road have the right of way turning onto Lawrence Hill.