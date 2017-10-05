Baltimore Town School Board agenda for Oct. 11

| Oct 05, 2017 | Comments 0

Baltimore Town School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Baltimore Town Office, 1902  Baltimore Road. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order
a. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions & Deletions

III. Approval of Meeting Minutes
a. Minutes of Sept. 13, 2017-Regular Meeting Action

IV. Communications
a. Public Comments
b. Board Comments

V. Old Business

VI. New Business
a. GMUSD Update

VII. Executive Session Action
a. Student Census/Residency

VIII. Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. Next Regular meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

IX. Adjournment

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Baltimore Town School Board of Directors agendaEducation News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply