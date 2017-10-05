Baltimore Town School Board agenda for Oct. 11
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 05, 2017 | Comments 0
Baltimore Town School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Baltimore Town Office, 1902
I. Call to Order
a. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions & Deletions
III. Approval of Meeting Minutes
a. Minutes of Sept. 13, 2017-Regular Meeting Action
IV. Communications
a. Public Comments
b. Board Comments
V. Old Business
VI. New Business
a. GMUSD Update
VII. Executive Session Action
a. Student Census/Residency
VIII. Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. Next Regular meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017
IX. Adjournment
