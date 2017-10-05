Boil water order lifted in Chester

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Jeff Holden, Superintendent of the Chester Water Department, has announced that the “boil water” order imposed on Monday has been lifted. Two tests required to be clear of bacteria were performed and the results were clean.

The order was issued in line with a state protocol after a valve blew out during the replacement of a fire hydrant on Depot Street.

The blowout filled the excavation with water which became mixed with dirt that was then sucked back down into the main. The cause of the blowout appeared to be a “water hammer,” according to Holden. The Telegraph has a fuller explanation in a story published this morning.

The system will continue to be chlorinated for a few weeks as a precaution.