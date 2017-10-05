CAES board of directors agenda for Oct. 9, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 05, 2017 | Comments 0
The Board of Directors of Chester-Andover Elementary School will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at the CAES Library, 72 Main St. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order:
II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes of Sept. 11, 2017 meeting
IV. Presentation
a. Facilities – -BMA Architect (Kirk Moore)
V. Communications
a. Written/Oral
b. Public Comments
c. Board Comments
VI. New Business
a. Lunch Program/Food Connects (Jack Carroll and Kate Venne)
b. Finance: i. YTD Budget Review
c. 21st Century Grant Funding
d. Former Bus Drivers
e. Principal Report
f. Superintendent Report
g. GMUSD Update
VII. Old Business
a. Committee Updates
i. Facilities: Town Grants (Sidewalks); Sump Pump
ii. Playground: Climbing Structure
VIII. Next Meeting Dates & Future Agenda Items
a. GMUSD Meeting, Oct. 10, at CTES
b. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, Nov. 13
IX. Adjournment Action
Filed Under: CAES Board of Directors agenda • Education News
About the Author: