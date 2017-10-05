CAES board of directors agenda for Oct. 9, 2017

The Board of Directors of Chester-Andover Elementary School will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at the CAES Library, 72 Main St. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order:

II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions

III. Approval of Minutes of Sept. 11, 2017 meeting

IV. Presentation

a. Facilities – -BMA Architect (Kirk Moore)

V. Communications

a. Written/Oral

b. Public Comments

c. Board Comments

VI. New Business

a. Lunch Program/Food Connects (Jack Carroll and Kate Venne)

b. Finance: i. YTD Budget Review

c. 21st Century Grant Funding

d. Former Bus Drivers

e. Principal Report

f. Superintendent Report

g. GMUSD Update

VII. Old Business

a. Committee Updates

i. Facilities: Town Grants (Sidewalks); Sump Pump

ii. Playground: Climbing Structure

VIII. Next Meeting Dates & Future Agenda Items

a. GMUSD Meeting, Oct. 10, at CTES

b. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, Nov. 13

IX. Adjournment Action