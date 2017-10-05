GMUHS Board of Directors’ agenda for Oct. 10
The Green Mountain Union High School Board of Director will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10, immediately following the Green Mountain Unified School District board meeting at around 7:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Arts Center of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes: a. Minutes of Sept. 14 – Regular Meeting
IV. Communications
a. Public Comments
b. Board Comments
c. Student Representative Report
V. Old Business
VI. New Business
a. 1:1 Computer Program
b. YTD Budget Review Report
c. Principal Report
d. Superintendent Report
VII. Other Business
VIII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
a. GMUHS Regular Board Nov. 9, 2017
IX. Adjournment Action
