New GMUSD board to meet Oct. 10

The Board of Directors for the new Green Mountain Unified School District of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Arts Center of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order-Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion

III. Approval of Minutes

a. Minutes of September 12, 2017-Transitional

b. Minutes of September 12, 2017-Organization

IV. Old Business

a. Code of Ethics Agreement

b. Committees Representatives: i. Communications; ii. Facilities; iii. Finance; iv. Teacher Bargaining Council; v. Transportation; vi. Support Staff Bargaining Council; vii. Policy

V. New Business

a. Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System b. Transportation Study Bid Updates

c. Ludlow and Mount. Holly Unified Union School Sidewith side with Green Mountain Unified School District

d. Limited School Transfer Program

e. Administration Reporting: i. Principals – GMUHS – CAES – CTES; ii. Superintendent

VI. Public Comment

VII. Other Business

VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting-Tuesday, Nov.14, 2017, at CAES

IX. Adjournment