New GMUSD board to meet Oct. 10
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 05, 2017 | Comments 0
The Board of Directors for the new Green Mountain Unified School District of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Arts Center of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order-Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion
III. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes of September 12, 2017-Transitional
b. Minutes of September 12, 2017-Organization
IV. Old Business
a. Code of Ethics Agreement
b. Committees Representatives: i. Communications; ii. Facilities; iii. Finance; iv. Teacher Bargaining Council; v. Transportation; vi. Support Staff Bargaining Council; vii. Policy
V. New Business
a. Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System b. Transportation Study Bid Updates
c. Ludlow and Mount. Holly Unified Union School Sidewith side with Green Mountain Unified School District
d. Limited School Transfer Program
e. Administration Reporting: i. Principals – GMUHS – CAES – CTES; ii. Superintendent
VI. Public Comment
VII. Other Business
VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting-Tuesday, Nov.14, 2017, at CAES
IX. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
