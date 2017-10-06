Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 9

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from September 25th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Activity sheets

6. New Business: A. Solid Waste District dissolution disbursement; B. Andover Project Committee report – Jean

7. Old Business: A. Highway crew uniforms – continued discussion

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 10/23/2017 at 6:30 p.m.