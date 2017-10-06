Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 9
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 06, 2017 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at Town Offices, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from September 25th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report; B. Activity sheets
6. New Business: A. Solid Waste District dissolution disbursement; B. Andover Project Committee report – Jean
7. Old Business: A. Highway crew uniforms – continued discussion
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 10/23/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: