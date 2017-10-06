Chester Select Board special meeting set for Oct. 11

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Planning Commission Appointment

3. DRB Appointment

4. Decision re: offer from Sandri Company

5. Adjourn

