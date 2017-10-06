Green Mountain girls notch 10th win, shut out Twin Valley 3-0

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Green Mountain girls soccer team played away at Twin Valley in Whitingham on Thursday and, for the 10th time in 10 games, came out on top.

Junior Emily Barr put up the first score 26 minutes into the first half. Seven minutes into the second half, senior Avery Prescott took a hard shot that rebounded off the goalie but sophomore Micah White sent it into the net. The final goal came near the end of the when senior Noelle Gignoux scored on a corner kick from outside the 18 yard box. Kamryn Ravlin and Hannah Buffum split the goal keeping duties for the Chieftains.

The GM girls will play Leland & Gray at home at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.