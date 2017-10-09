Chester, Andover collecting winterwear for donating

For the 10th year, churches, schools and organizations in Chester and Andover are joining forces to collect new and gently used outerwear and blankets to be distributed free to anyone who needs them.

What has been outgrown or no longer needed in one household will be welcomed by other people unable to purchase enough warm things to keep the chill away. This year, organizers expect even more people to be in need of this assistance because of the poor economy.

To participate in this community event, look through your winter wear and blankets and donate any extra warm things you no longer need. Please have items clean and ready to use.

Collection boxes can be found at various locations throughout Chester and Andover and include the Andover Community Church, Chester Town Office, Chester Jiffy Mart, Whiting Library, Chester Congregational Church, Green Mountain Union High School, Chester-Andover Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Church and First Unitarian Parish. You may make your donations at any of these locations through Monday, Oct. 23.

Those looking for winterwear can come to the shopping even 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday Oct. 27 and Saturday Oct. 28, in the Fellowship Hall at the Chester Congregational Church, at Main and Church streets in Chester.

All items are free. Anyone may choose from the selection of blankets and outerwear. Remaining items will be delivered to the Chester-Andover Family Center and other local agencies.

If you have any questions, please contact Edie Brown at 875-3889.

3SquaresVT program boosts food purchasing power

any senior citizens are cutting back on their food budgets as expenses rise, but good nutrition is a key factor in lifelong health. To encourage healthy eating, the U.S. Department of Agriculture offers the 3SquaresVT program to help eligible Vermonters buy nutritious food.

The benefits come on an EBT card that looks like a debit or credit card; there are no “food stamps” anymore. If everyone in the household is 65 or older or gets SSI, then the benefits may be distributed as cash, deposited directly into the family’s bank account.

3SquaresVT is open to individuals and families who qualify based on household income. Anyone who is over 60 or has a disability may deduct many medical expenses from their income, which can help with qualification.

To get more information, or help applying for 3SquaresVT, call the Vermont Senior HelpLine at 1-800-642-5119.