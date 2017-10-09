Arts events: Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 13: Claremont Opera House hosts open house

Claremont Open House hosts an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Oct 13. The event includes an exhibit of the work of the Vermont Watercolor Society and performances by local entertainers.

Sip wine and sample food from local eateries then explore one of New Hampshire’s fully restored opera houses. The highlight of the restoration is the Great Drape restoration, which was original to the Opera House since its opening in 1897.

The opera house located at 58 Opera House Sq. in Claremont. For more information, visit claremontoperahouse.org or call 603-542-0064.

Oct. 14: Artist Cannon teaches portraiture

Jean Cannon teaches portraiture a drawing class, in which participants will learn the proportions of the human face.

Using pencil and charcoal, the class will practice drawing the faces of classmates, their selves and people from photographs. The course takes place from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Stone Church Center’s Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Bellows Falls resident Jean Cannon has taught art in public schools, at Community College of Vermont, Burlington City Arts, the Shelburne Craft School and the Fleming Museum. To get an idea of her work, visit www.jeancannon.com.

Sign up at Stone Church Center, 12 Church St., Bellows Falls beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14. Tuition for class is $50. Register in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110 or online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Oct. 14: Magician-comedian performs in Claremont

Best known for his hilarious “Split Man” prank, comedian, magician, ventriloquist and internet personality, Andy Gross heads to Claremont Opera House at 7:30 p.m. at 58 Opera House Square, Claremont on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The program is recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets are $22 including handling fees and can be purchased online at www.claremontoperhouse.org, by phone at 603-542-0064 or in person at the Opera House Box office.

Oct. 14: Dave Keller Band in concert

Dave Keller returns to the Stone Church Arts concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. He will be joined by his band : ra Friedman, Hammond B3 organ and piano; Gary Lotspeich, bass; and Brett Hoffman, drums.

The Mo’ Sax Horns will also be there along with Jessica Friedman, baritone and alto sax, and Joe Moore, tenor sax. This performance of soul and blues takes place at Immanuel Episcopal Church, the stone church on the hill, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.