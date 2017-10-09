Chester Chatter: Let’s not let art of letter-writing fade

By Ruthie Douglas

2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Remember the joy of receiving a letter from someone you care about? Has it become a lost art?

Recently, I received a letter — a complete surprise and a delight to me. It simply made my day. It also got me to thinking about a time when it was common to drop a note or two with a personal message to someone you cared about, written in your own hand.

In this day of email, voice messaging and all things that are computerized, what a special treat to receive a letter in the mail.

I recall Alice Bliss, who like this column. In the winter months she spent in Florida she often wrote to me. It was like receiving a fan letter and was such a great boast.

We have to keep this letter-writing alive and well. For it is an artform — expressing ourselves through the hand-written word.

So take time to write, perhaps to an older person or a deserving young person.

Celebrations and sadness

Eighteen members of the Springfield Class of 1959 met for lunch at the Crown Point Country Club last week. The group always enjoy a great lunch and a chance to visit about old times.

Best wishes to Kevin Baker, who has retired as foreman of the Andover Road Crew. He was a member of the crew for 23 years.

It is sad to learn of the death of Hubert Severin. Our thoughts are with his family.

The American Legion held a dinner for members who have paid their dues early. The menu for the Early Bird Special consisted of bar-b-que chicken, rice, veggies and strawberry short cake. Guests spoke and awards were presented. Some 80 people attended and later enjoyed music in the lounge.

Pat Budnick reminds us that donations can be dropped off for the Chester Fireworks at TD Bank, 48 Main St. in Chester.

Our town of Chester looks lovely with the flower that are planted and taken care of by members of Chester Townscape.

The geese flying overhead is a reminder of what is to come next.

Many birthdays to acknowledge: Kim Benson, Les Hale, Gail Kendall, Marie Wade, Gennie Wright and so many more. Happy Birthday Everyone!

Oct. 11 is Girl Power Day.

Editor’s Note: On Sept. 30, the Chester American Legion recognized the contributions of Our Gal in Chester, Ruthie Douglas, for her “unselfish sense of loyalty to the Town of Chester and all the residents thereof.” Good on you Ruthie. We whole-heartedly agree!

This week’s trivia question: Where can you find a big black Halloween cat?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The talc mill was located where M&M excavation now is. Talc was loaded on rail cars and shipped out.



Street Talk



What is your pet peeve?