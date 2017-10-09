College News

Mikayla G. Lathrop of South Londonderry has been welcomed at St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y., as a member of the Class of 2021. Lathrop attended Stratton Mountain School.

Brooke Willar of Ludlow has completed Colby-Sawyer’s internship requirement with Hope for New Hampshire Recovery in Claremont, N.H. Willard is a member of the class of 2018 majoring in public health.

 

