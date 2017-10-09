Community events: Oct. 10 through Oct. 18, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 10: SoVerA meeting focuses on Saturn

At the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group is offering three short presentations about the planet Saturn. The presentations, which are free and open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Community Room in the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Rick Bates presents a short review of the history of humanity’s relationship with the planet.

Kevin Paquet reviews what scientists know about the planet.

And Claudio Veliz presents a short overview of the recent Cassini Mission, including why the U.S. crashed it into Saturn. Throughout, images will be shown of the planet.

For more information, go to www.sovera.org. The venue is ADA accessible.

Oct. 11: Women’s Freedom Center screens ‘Ovarian Psycos’

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Women’s Freedom Center presents the documentary film Ovarian Psycos at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

Riding at night through the streets deemed dangerous in East Los Angeles, the Ovarian Psycos use their bicycles to confront the violence in their lives.

Ovarian Psycos is the second in a series of six films by and about women for everyone, sponsored by the Women’s Freedom Center. The program runs the second Wednesday of each month, September through February 2018.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the library.

The Women’s Freedom Center is the local non-profit organization working to end domestic and sexual violence in Windham and Windsor Counties. The Center’s 24/7 Hotline number is 802-885-2050.

Oct. 14: Fundraiser supports Cody O’Brien racing

Team 27 holds its third Annual Gift Basket Party Fundraiser, on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Doors will open at noon to view baskets and the ticket drawing is at 1:30 p.m. For a $10 donation, attendees receive a light lunch and 25 tickets. Proceeds support Cody O’Brien’s dirt track racing dream.

To purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets in advance of the event, contact Kristin O’Brien at 802-289-1404.

Oct. 14: Bond returns to Ludlow in ‘Spectre’

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium’s next movie is Spectre, a James Bond feature, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

PG13-rated, Spectre is Daniel Craig’s fourth performance as James Bond. The film sees Bond pitted against the global criminal organization, Spectre and their leader Blofeld. Bond attempts to thwart Blofeld’s plan to launch a global surveillance network.

The movie is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank with water provided by FOLA. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA web site, www.fola.us.

Oct. 16: Flu shot clinic at Chester church

The Visiting Nurse Associating will conduct a flu shot clinic in the Fellowship Hall of the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. in Chester, on from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. Shots are $25 unless you bring your Medicare card.

Oct. 16: Chester Seniors Citizens Club holds lunch meeting

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Chester Congregational Church at 469 Main St. Bring nickels for Bingo, a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.

Oct. 17: Cavendish committee hots heat pump workshop

The Cavendish Energy Committee hosts a heat pump workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the Town Office meeting room, 37 High St., in Cavendish.

A local heat pump installer will talk about how air-to-air and ground source heat pumps work and why they can be an effective heat source for a climate such as ours in Vermont.

The presentation will be informational and educational, focusing on the steps to make homes more energy efficient. There will be plenty of time for Q&A. Attendees will learn about the way their home uses energy and a way that they can make it more efficient.

The workshop is free and open to the public. For more information about the workshop, call Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.

Oct. 18: Green Mountain Club hikes to Lye Brook Falls

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., join the Manchester section of the Green Mountain Club for a hike to Lye Brook Falls and back. Meet at the Lye Brook Falls trailhead off of Glen Road at 10 a.m.

At 4.6 miles round trip and 700 feet elevation gain, this is a moderate hike. Bring lunch, snack, fluids, extra layer, hat, a raincoat just in case, poles are helpful for the downhill. For further information and to reserve a spot, contact Phyllis Lewis at 802-362-3359 or lewisphyllis@hotmail.com.