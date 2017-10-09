Grafton to hold capital budget meeting Oct. 10

The Town of Grafton will hold a capital budget meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Town Hall. Below is the agenda.
1. Public Comment
2. Adopt Agenda
3. Set and allocate the Capital Budget for fiscal year 2018-2019
4. Other Business
5. Adjourn

