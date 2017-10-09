I-91 re-opened after crash, one seriously injured

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

collision between a tractor trailer and a recreational vehicle injured one man seriously and caused long traffic delays on I-91 just north of the Rockingham bridge late this afternoon.

The road was down to one lane through the accident area for several hours this evening but the road is now open.

According to Vermont State Police, Jose Pagan, 38, was sleeping in the back of the RV when it braked hard as it merged with traffic into the Rockingham bridge construction area and was rear ended by a tractor trailer driven by Bernard Avery, 29, of Barre. The impact ripped the entire back off the RV.

Pagan was found in the exposed sleeping area. A trooper and a volunteer firefighter cleared debris off Pagan and immobilized him. Pagan was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment.

The driver of the RV, Albert Milite III, 50, of East Patchogue, N.Y., and another passenger were uninjured. Several dogs also traveling inside the RV were uninjured.

Avery reported back discomfort and was taken to Springfield Hospital for further evaluation. I-91 was reduced to one lane of travel for several hours while the vehicles were removed, causing significant traffic delays.