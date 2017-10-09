S. Derry Baptist Church receives $9,000 energy efficiency grant

The First Baptist Church of South Londonderry is among three Vermont churches to receive matching grants for energy efficiency projects from the Vermont Interfaith Power and Light, through the Katy Gerke Memorial Program.

First Baptist Church of South Londonderry : building an energy efficient church to replace its original building which was destroyed by fire; Award: $9,000

: building an energy efficient church to replace its original building which was destroyed by fire; Award: $9,000 Waitsfield United Church of Christ : air sealing, additional insulation and building a small energy efficient addition; Award: $9,000

: air sealing, additional insulation and building a small energy efficient addition; Award: $9,000 Federated Church of East Arlington : air sealing, adding insulation and installing energy efficient lighting; Award: $2,000

The Katy Gerke Memorial Program was established by Dr. Paul Gerke in memory of his wife, the late Dr. Katy Gerke of Thetford. The purpose of the program is to improve the energy efficiency of Christian churches in Vermont and 12 Upper Connecticut River Valley Towns in New Hampshire.

KGMP matching grant funds are available for professional energy audits and the installation of efficiency measures identified through an energy audit.

Vermont Interfaith Power and Light is a Vermont non-profit, 501c(3), whose mission is to raise awareness and to encourage action among Vermont faith and spiritual communities to address our climate crisis. As part of its mission, VTIPL has an annual conference, open to the public, to raise awareness and to share information.

This year’s conference will focus on building local resilience and inspiring climate action in our local communities, where it can be most effective. The conference will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the First Congregational Church, 3624 Main St., Manchester.

This Building Local Resilience-Inspiring Climate Action Conference features Deb Markowitz, former Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Workshops Topics:

Building Resilient Communities

Climate Legislation Advocacy

Climate Science Update

Resources for Energy Projects

Effective Community Organizing

Watershed Stewardship

There will also be a roundtable discussion on fossil fuel divestment, catered lunch, sponsors’ exhibits and book table, as well as music and spiritual sharing.

The conference fee is $45, $15 for students Click here for conference info and to register. Please register by Oct. 13, 2017.