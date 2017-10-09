APA TV will hold its 2017 Annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the SAPA TV studios, located in the Springfield High School. There will be food and a SAPA TV studio open house starting at 6 p.m. The SAPA TV annual meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by the community goal-setting forum.

During the annual meeting process, SAPA TV appoints and elects new board members. SAPA TV is seeking community members who would be interested in serving on the SAPA TV board. If interested, contact SAPA TV at 802-885-6248 or info@sapatv.org

This event is free and open to all community members. SAPA TV is seeking community input as they set long-term goals for the future of SAPA TV. Community feedback during this process is important, as SAPA TV continually seeks to meet community needs.

Grace Cottage named among Top 20 for Critical Access Hospital category

Grace Cottage Hospital of Townshend recently received national recognition as a “Top 20 Critical Access Hospital for Best Practice – Patient Satisfaction.”

Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Eaton represented Grace Cottage at the awards ceremony Sept. 28 during the National Rural Health Association’s CAH Conference in Kansas City, Mo.

Grace Cottage was chosen f out of all 1,339 CAH facilities throughout the country. It is the only CAH in the northeast to receive this designation.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals “Best Practice—Patient Satisfaction” winners, including Grace Cottage, scored best among CAHs on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. These Top 20 CAHs have achieved top percentile rank on independently collected patient surveys that measure Overall Rating and Highly Recommend.

“This is an extraordinary achievement,” said Grace Cottage CEO Roger Allbee. “This does not happen without good teamwork, the commitment of all staff in their interactions with patients and their families.”

Serving the healthcare needs of patients in and around Windham County since 1949, Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital provides 24/7/365 emergency care; inpatient care; physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation; primary care and mental health services; a retail pharmacy; and ancillary services. For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org.