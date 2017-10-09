Renee VanSickle, DNP, FNP-C, has joined Dr. Barbara Dalton and the Family Medicine Suite team at Springfield Health Center, 100 River St. in Springfield. She is now accepting new patients to her primary care panel.

VanSickle received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Community College; a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Oklahoma; a Master of Nursing Degree, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Maryville University in Missouri; and her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain College in Illinois.

She has extensive health-care experience, to include practicing in rural areas of Wyoming and Montana and most recently worked as a Family Nurse Practitioner in Crystal River, Fla.

She is a member of the Honor Society of Nurses Sigma Theta Tau International and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. VanSickle enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, gardening, and horse riding.

For more information call the Springfield Health Center at 802-886-8980.

Doctor joins Rockingham Veterinary

Dr. Brandi Smith, owner of Rockingham Veterinary Clinic, announces that associate veterinarian Susan Kissel, D.V.M., has joined her staff.

Dr. Kissel has been practicing veterinary medicine in New England for eight years after graduating from Ross University in 2009.

She joins the team offering wellness, medical, surgical and diagnostic services, and has a particular interest in canine behavior, as well as continuing to provide a stress-free environment for both our canine and feline patients upon visiting the clinic.