Brown charged in Derry mural destruction

Vermont State Police today arrested Ed Brown and cited him with unlawful mischief for painting over a mural on a retaining wall on Route 11 near Route 100 at the turn to Weston.

Police say that on the afternoon of Sept. 11 they received a complaint of vandalism of the mural. The Telegraph reported that the mural was painted several years ago on a wall owned by the State of Vermont. The painting was designed by elementary students from the Flood Brook School and – for safety’s sake – painted by local artist Garrison Buxton.

The Telegraph has reported that Brown admitted to painting over the mural, which he considered to be in poor shape. His actions caused a community uproar. Brown could not be reached for comment.

After investigating the incident, police issued Brown a citation to appear in the Criminal Division Vermont Superior Court for Windham County at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7 for arraignment.

According to statute, the charge of unlawful mischief involves “A person who, with intent to damage property, and having no right to do so or any reasonable ground to believe that he or she has such a right, does any damage to any property.”

The charge can be a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the value of the property damaged. Property damage of less than $250 is punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of no more than $500. Damage of over $250 but less than $1,000 is up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Damage over $1,000 can result in a sentence of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.