State Police ask for help with road rage assault on I-91

J ust after noon today, a woman went to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster to file a complaint about a road rage incident.

The woman told police that a man driving a silver or gray Subaru Outback with Vermont plates got out of his vehicle on the off-ramp of Exit 5 on I-91.

According to the woman, he assaulted her and then got back into his car and left the scene traveling south on the Interstate.

The man is described as about 20-25 years old with brown hair in a bun on top of his head and with the sides of his head shaved. He was described as wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about this man or this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Vermont State Police website.