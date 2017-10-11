St. Luke’s holds blessing of animals

| Oct 11, 2017 | Comments 0

©2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Pet owners gather at St. Luke’s for the blessing of their animals. All photos by Lew Watters

Every year on the weekend closest to the Feast of  St. Francis of Assisi, St. Luke’s Episcopal  Church in Chester holds a blessing of the animals. This year the feast  day was  Wednesday Oct. 4 and so on the warm, sunny Saturday and Sunday the Rev. Heidi Edson welcomed any animal on the lawn of the church for a blessing. A number of animals, mostly dogs, took part.

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply