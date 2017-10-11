St. Luke’s holds blessing of animals
Every year on the weekend closest to the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester holds a blessing of the animals. This year the feast day was Wednesday Oct. 4 and so on the warm, sunny Saturday and Sunday the Rev. Heidi Edson welcomed any animal on the lawn of the church for a blessing. A number of animals, mostly dogs, took part.
