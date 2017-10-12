GM girls soccer bests Leland & Gray, rises to 11-0

By Shawn Cunningham

The Green Mountain girls soccer team extended its undefeated record Wednesday by beating Leland & Grey 5-1 at home.

Returning from an injury sustained during the squad’s last game with the Townshend school’s very physical team, junior Paige Karl scored first, with 37:27 remaining in the first period.

Sophomore Mycah White scored twice in the first period, with 5:24 and then with 24 seconds left before the interval.

The teams battled in the second period until, with 11:24 left in the game, freshman Ellie Longo put the Rebels on the board to make it 3-1.

Senior Sierra Kehoe answered for the Chieftains less than a minute later and sophomore Madison Wilson knocked in a goal with 9:49 remaining to put the game out of reach.

Green Mountain is now 11-0, outscoring their opponents 59 to 7.

On Saturday Oct. 14 GM will travel to Windsor High for an 11 a.m. game