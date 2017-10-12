Grafton Select Board agenda for Oct. 16, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Adopt Minutes: October 2, 2017

3. Highway Report

4. Randy Bronson, VEM/VT Alert

5. Ed Bank/Act 46 Consolidation

6. Delinquent Tax Sales

7. Approval of VLCT Onsite Workshop

8. Quarterly Budget Review

9. Green Mountain Power Owned Street Lights

10. Personnel Evaluation Forms

11. Planning Commission Appointment

12. Public Comment

13. New Business and Follow Up

14. Date of Next Meeting:

Monday, Nov, 6, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage