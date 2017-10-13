Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 18, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from Sept. 27, 2017 Select Board Meeting, Oct. 4, 2017 Select Board Meeting and Oct. 11, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Weatherization Presentation; Sarah Brock representing Vital Communities

5. Recreation Department Update; Matt McCarthy

6. EMS Feasibility Study Update; Claudio Veliz

7. Financial Update: General Fund; Water & Sewer Funds; Delinquent Taxes; Solar Farm

8. SEVCA Appointment

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn