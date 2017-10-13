UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of Oct. 16, 2017.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

I-91 activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

Begin removal of Pier 2 northbound

Golden Hill Road activities:

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

Complete cleanup for Span 2

Continued installation of trestle 2

Continue construction of retaining wall for span 1 demolition.

Relocate crane from the lower trestle to the upper trestle to prepare for the

removal of Span 4 northbound

