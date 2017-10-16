Community events: Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 19: Health, nutrition discussion

at Grafton Church

On Thursday, Oct. 19, from 8 to 10 a.m., Sandra Pinkham MD explains the benefits of using your DNA raw data to obtain nutritional and other medical information you may want to discuss with your health provider.

The event takes place at Grafton Church at 55 Main St. in Grafton.

The group will discuss the documentary Forks over Knives; Q&A starts around 9:15 a.m. Bill Monahan, RN will facilitate the discussion as part of Grace Cottage community wellness programs.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/283946178773182. Call 802-843-2346 with questions.

Oct. 19: Paint ’n’ Sip Fundraiser returns

The first Paint ’n’ Sip Fundraiser was a success, so Black River Academy Museum is repeating the event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.19 at the BRAM on 14 High St. in Ludlow.

No painting experience is needed. Assistance will be given if needed. The charge is $10 for the unpainted bowls and painting supplies. BYOB.

For information call 802-228-5050.

Oct. 21: Annual chili cook-off to

benefit Saxtons River rec area

The Saxtons River rec area holds its annual chili cook-off from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 on the lawn at Main Street Arts at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River.

The event is a fundraiser for the Saxtons River Rec and for its youth soccer program.

For $5, attendees can sample all the chili they want, have a piece of cornbread and vote for a winner in the individual and professional categories. There will also be other refreshments for sale, as well as live music.

Anyone interested in entering their chili must pre-register by contacting Samantha Fletcher at 802-869-1407 by Wednesday, Oct. 18. In case of rain, the event moves down the street to the basement of Christ’s Church.

Oct 21: Old country fiddler at Rock Library

oin living history presenter and fiddler, Adam Boyce as he portrays Charles Ross Taggart in his last years of life, reminiscing about his adventures and playing some tunes, at 1 p.m. in the Top Floor Meeting Room at the Rockingham Library on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.

Vermonter Charles Ross Taggart was a musical humorist who performed on the Chautauqua circuits and made recordings with the burgeoning record companies like Victor and Edison.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Oct. 21: Scarecrow contest, workshop at Main Street Arts

Main Street Arts is holding a scarecrow contest, with judging Saturday, Oct. 21, to pick the most creative scarecrows and to decorate the village. Judging takes place during the Saxtons River Rec Area Chili Cook-off, which runs concurrently on the MSA lawn.

Attend a scarecrow-making workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. at Main Street Arts Sunday, Oct. 15, at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River. All materials will be provided, although participants may bring clothing and other accessories. Families are encouraged to work as a group.

The cost for the workshop is $10 per scarecrow. Registration is required. Contacting MSA at 802-869-2960 or info@mainstreetarts.org.

Those who don’t attend the workshop can sign up their scarecrows outside MSA the day of the judging.

Oct. 22: Author Lent kicks off Vermont Voices series

Phoenix Books Misty Valley hosts author Jeffrey Lent at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 for a discussion of his new novel, Before We Sleep. This is the first event in the store’s annual Vermont Voices series. The event is free and open to the public. Phoenix Books Misty Valley is located at 58 Common St. in Chester.

In Before We Sleep, protagonist Katey Snow, 17, slips the pickup into neutral and rolls silently out of the driveway of her Vermont home, her parents, Oliver and Ruth, still asleep. She isn’t so much running away as on a journey of discovery. She carries with her a packet of letters addressed to her mother from an old army buddy of her father. She hopes the letters’ sender will have answers to her many questions. Before We Sleep is about family, family secrets and the love that holds families together.

Jeffrey Lent was born in Vermont and grew up here. Lent lives with his wife and two daughters in central Vermont.

The full Vermont Voices line-up for 2017 includes:

Robert Madrygin and Katherine Arden on Oct. 29

and on Oct. 29 Bill Schubart on Nov. 5

on Nov. 5 Dede Cummings , Megan Buchanan and James Crews on Nov. 12

, and on Nov. 12 Daniel Lusk on Nov. 19

Copies of the featured title will be available for attendees to purchase and have autographed. For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

Oct. 23: Chester-Andover holding annual blanket, outerwear drive

For the 10th year, churches, schools and organizations in Chester and Andover are uniting to collect new and gently used outerwear and blankets. Collected items will be distributed free to anyone who needs them.

The group is especially interested in coats, boots, and snow pants for children. Items should be clean and ready to use.

Donations are being collected at various locations throughout Chester and Andover and include the Andover Community Church, Chester Town Office, Chester Jiffy Mart, Whiting Library, Chester Congregational Church, Green Mountain Union High School, Chester-Andover Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Church and First Unitarian Parish Drop off at any of these locations through Oct. 23.

A free distribution event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, in the Fellowship Hall at the Chester Congregational Church located at 469 Main St. in Chester. Items left after distribution will be delivered to the Chester-Andover Family Center and other local agencies.

If you have any questions, contact Edie Brown at 802-875-3889.

Oct 23: Join the Mile-a-Day Challenge

Healthy Valley 2040, a new organization developing wellness initiatives for the West River Valley, invites the public to challenge itself for 30 days.

Join others in the West River Valley and make a pledge to exercise six days a week for four weeks, Oct. 23 through Nov. 19. By making the effort, you will be eligible to win an assortment of prizes and benefit by becoming healthier, happier, and stronger.

Each day, participants can earn one “Wellness Mile” from an activity that gets the heart pumping for a steady period of time–walking, jogging, hiking, dancing, gardening, raking leaves, or playing soccer, for example.

Register for the program as an individual, or as part of a team. Visit www.gracecottage.org/amileaday or contact Bill Monahan at 802-365-3762 or WMonahan@gracecottage.org to sign up. Participants receive a log sheet. Do your activities, record your mileage, and email or call your weekly total to Monahan each Monday by 5 p.m.

Oct. 24: Rural Vermont holds annual meeting

Rural Vermont hosts its 2017 Annual Meeting and Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Tunbridge Town Hall, at 227 Vermont Route 110 in Tunbridge.

Join friends and neighbors for a potluck supper, board elections, raffles featuring goodies from Johnny’s Seeds and area farmers and brewers, plus Digging In: What’s Next for Rural Vermont.

The event is family friendly, free, open to all, and BYOB. More info and board candidate bios can be found at www.ruralvermont.org or 802-223-7222.

Oct. 25: Myth revising workshop for more joy

We all have an inner narrative and believe stories about ourselves, which we are certain to be true. Marcy Buckner, a licensed psychotherapist asks us to recognize the stories we tell ourselves and explore the potential to revise our myths in order to create more joy and positive relationships.

Buckner leads a one-hour workshop at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Buckner’s work is based on the belief that individuals have the capacity within themselves to create positive and sustained change in their lives. She currently works with the Spicer Family Center in Manchester.

There is no charge to attend, but call 802-824-4343 to register. The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Vermont 100, in Londonderry.