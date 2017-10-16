Pennies for the Playground 5-K seeks participants, volunteers

The second annual Pennies for the Playground 5K run, walk and kids fun run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Chester-Andover Elementary School on Main Street in Chester.

All proceeds for the event will go toward a much-needed new playground and the Girls on the Run program at CAES. The 5K will start at the school and go around the loop through the Depot, around the Stone Village, up and over Church Street and back on Main Street to the school.

All ages and abilities are welcome to run or walk the course. The Kids Fun Run will be a quick loop around the school and will be open to kids 12 and under. The Kids Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m. and the main event starts at 9 a.m. sharp. Costumes are encouraged for both events.

Secure online registration is open now by clicking here. The cost for the 5K run/walk is $20 and the Kids Fun Run is $5. Commemorative T-shirts will be on sale for $10.

The organization needs volunteers to set up the morning of the race, man the race check-in table, man the refreshment table, race timing crew and clean up after the event. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions email penniesfortheplayground2017@gmail.com.