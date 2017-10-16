Telegraph Business Ticker

Haefner named development

associate at Northern Stage

Andover resident and Weston Playhouse Theatre Company alum Susan Haefner has been named as the new development and education associate with Northern Stage of White River Junction.

Haefner, who has starred in Weston Playhouse’s The King & I, Hairspray, The Other Place and, most recently, Tenderly as Rosemary Clooney, among others, will be working closely with Northern Stage’s in-school residency program, BridgeUP Theater in the Schools as well as developing a new musical theater in the schools curriculum, assisting with adult education and managing external events and rentals at the Barrette Center for the Arts.

Haefner is currently directing Steel Magnolias at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, Conn.

Ascutney restaurant tater tots tapped by Food Network

The Maple Kitchen at the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Mount Ascutney Resort located in Brownsville recently had its Cheddar Stuffed Tater Tots featured as one of the Food Network’s Best Fried Foods in all 50 States.

The Vermont dish was submitted by Chef Hafid Rkiki and features shredded baked potatoes mixed with Cabot cheddar before being deep fried to a beautiful golden brown.

Topped with more local Vermont cheddar the dish is finished off with pickled shallots and a serving of Sriracha mayo.

The Maple Kitchen is open to the public year round Thursday through Monday and serves a variety of locally sourced fruits, vegetables, cheeses and meat.

The restaurant hosts special events all year long.

For more information on the Maple Kitchen go to http://www.maplekitchenvt.com/.

Start a business workshop on Oct. 19

The Vermont Small Business Development Center presents a workshop for those thinking about starting their own business. Starting Your Own Business is aimed at helping future entrepreneurs turn their passions into a full-fledged business venture. The workshop is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Springfield Regional Development Corp. office on 14 Clinton St. #7 in Springfield.

Participants receive a comprehensive start-up workbook, handouts, and resources in marketing, financing, management, and operations. By the end the workshop they will be well informed about the tools and resources available to them and the next steps involved in launching a successful business. The price is $129 to attend. Register online at www.vtsbdc.org under the training tab.

Vermont Small Business Development Center is a non-profit partnership of government, education, and business, organized to help Vermont small businesses succeed. No-cost, confidential advice is provided to existing business owners and new entrepreneurs throughout the state. The local VTSBDC office is located at Springfield Regional Development Corp. For more information, visit www.vtsbdc.org or contact Debra Boudrieau at 802-885-2071 or dboudrieau@vtsbdc.org.