Chester DRB agenda for Oct. 23, 2017

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, for its public hearing following a 5:15 p.m. site visit at the Egan residence, 157 Green Mountain Turnpike. Below is its agenda. Town of Chester

1) Comments from citizens

2) Review Minutes from Oct. 9 public hearing

3) Waiver request application (# 511) by Dan Egan

4) Reconvene Conditional Use Review (#507) Jacques Dodier

5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed