Chester master plan final presentations

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Town of Chester will present the results of its Village Center Master Plan, “Rediscovering Chester” on Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon. The public is invited to attend.

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 67

637 Rt. 103 South

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.

NewsBank Conference Center

352 Main Street

The master planning process has been funded by a $70,000 Strong Communities, Better Connections grant through Vermont’s Agency of Transportation and Agency of Commerce and Community Development. It focused on the area from Town Hall along Depot St. and then on Main St. to just past Church Street. That area has been tapped by the State of Vermont as Chester’s “designated downtown.”

SE Group is the lead consultant in a team that was selected a competitive process that attracted nine bids.