Green Mountain girls get by Otter Valley 2-0, improve to 13-0

By Shawn Cunningham

© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Green Mountain High girls soccer squad got past a scrappy Otter Valley team on Wednesday afternoon in Chester. While GM’s score was low compared to recent outings, most of the game was played at Otter Valley’s end of the field, keeping pressure on its goal keeper.

With scoring coming from senior Avery Prescott with 35:23 left in the first period and junior Paige Karl with 22:16 remaining in the game, the Green Mountain Chieftains recorded their 13th win in as many tries. The GM girls have outscored the competition by almost ten to one.

On the season, the team has scored 66 goals to their opponents’ seven. The final game of the regular season will be away against Bellows Falls on Friday Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. The Vermont Principals Association, which sanctions high school sports is scheduled to release its pairings for playoffs on Monday Oct. 23.

Playoffs are scheduled to begin next week.