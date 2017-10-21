GM girls swamp Terriers 9-0, end regular season undefeated

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC



The Green Mountain Union High School girls soccer team improved its record to 14 – 0 with a nine goal shutout of the Bellows Falls Terriers including three goals by senior Avery Prescott.

In addition to Prescott’s hat trick, Reilly Merrill, Paige Karl, Sierra Kehoe, Lexi White, Emily Barr and Hannah Buffum each contributed a goal.

The Chieftains are at the top of the Vermont Principals Association’s ranking in division three girls soccer. They will find out Monday who they will play in the first round of the Vermont State playoffs.

Playoffs begin next week and end with state finals on Nov. 4, 2017.