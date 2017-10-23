Halloween happenings around the region

A number of child-friendly Halloween events will be taking place throughout the area beginning on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Humane Society Howl-O-Ween

Springfield Humane Society holds its third annual Howl-O-Ween dog walk/costume contest from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 on the Toonerville Trail Connecticut River Road in Springfield. Prizes will be awarded to in various categories. The first 20 entrants with over $50 in pledges will get a free dog walk T-shirt. Registration and pledge sheets are available by clicking here, at the shelter, 401 Skitchewaug Trail in Springfield, or via email: spfldhumane@vermontel.net.

MacLaomainn’s Haunted House

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, 52 Main St., will host a Kids Haunted House in its Great Hall, in addition to its spookier Haunted House. The spookier Haunted House will be held 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Admission for 10 and under is a donation of $1 or a canned good item; for 11 and over a suggested donation of at least $5. For more information call 802-875-6227. Proceeds will benefit Hurricane Relief.

Chester Harvest Supper, Trunk or Treating

Also on Saturday, the Chester-Andover Elementary School Parent-Teacher Group will be holding an afternoon of free Halloween events. From 4 to 5 p.m. a Harvest Supper will be served at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. Following that at 5:15 p.m. will be a Costume Parade, Trunk or Treating and Hayrides.

Winhall Trunk or Treat

At 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, the will hold its Trunk or Treat event at the Winhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Games, hot dogs and treats will be offered.

VINE Halloween Pasture Pals

Also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, VINE Sanctuary hosts a Halloween Pasture Pals at 158 Massey Road in Springfield. Children over the age of 5 will decorate a pumpkin that they can then feed to the animals, and take part in a costume contest. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring water, sunscreen, a jacket, appropriate footwear and anything else that is needed for spending time outdoors. If a snack is brought to the sanctuary, we ask that it be vegan, which means free from all animal products such as meat, dairy, and eggs. This program is free. Pre-register by visiting our Facebook page or emailing Ayeshah@bravebirds.org.

Bellows Falls Kids’ Halloween Party

The Bellows Falls American Legion Post #37 presents a Kids’ Halloween Party from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 42 Rockingham St. in Bellows Falls. The event is open to local children age 10 and under. Children will be entertained with games, light snacks, pumpkins and candy. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Call 802-463-9700 for more information.

Derry Haunted Firehouse, Trunk-or-Treating

On Tuesday, Halloween night, South Londonderry’s Champion Fire Company and the First Baptist Church of Londonderry are working together to hold the annual Haunted Firehouse at the Fire State, 60 Main St. in S. Londonderry and the Trunk-or-Treating right next door. The Haunted Firehouse will be open at 4:30 p.m. and there will be free food and drinks, a campfire and tours of the Fire Station. hen from 5 to 7 p.m., Trunk-or-Treating will take place.