Op-ed: Large cost to innkeepers, state of unregulated Airbnbs

By Kathy Pellett

The proliferation of Airbnbs and web-based rentals are affecting the livelihood of owners of licensed, regulated inns, hotels and B&Bs. There are serious implications, not just for the hospitality industry, but for the state economy as a whole.

Operating an Airbnb is not just a matter of someone renting a room in his or her home to earn a little extra income.

It’s been suggested that a very large percentage of Airbnb operators are second homeowners, earning additional income from their real estate investment.

Vermont needs to wake up to the fact that this is not merely about a few senior citizens of Vermont supplementing their Social Security to stay in their homes. Many of these operators are very well-off individuals from out of state renting their Vermont vacation property. By not regulating this growing industry, the state and lodging industry is, in effect, subsidizing Airbnbs.

In a recent discussion on Vermont Public Radio, it was noted that state tax revenue in March was down about $25 million, much of which was lost revenue from Meals and Room taxes. Even though the state made an agreement with the Airbnb company to collect meals and room taxes, there are easy ways for the operators of these establishments to get around both collecting and reporting the amount of tax due to the state.

Legislation must be enacted to ensure the state is able to collect the taxes that are due. As more tourists opt to rent from an Airbnb, not only is this lost revenue for licensed establishments, but also it’s lost revenue for the state if there is no law in place that mandates Airbnbs to collect Meals and Room taxes and submit it to the state.

Traditional establishments must be licensed by the state, have health certifications and, if they are serving water to the public, have a separate water certification. Airbnbs are not required to do this, although they are offering their guests the very same services (including drinking water) as traditional inns.

If one establishment needs to certify that its water is safe to drink, wouldn’t any rental establishment need to do the same? If regulated establishments must pay fees to the state for licensing and certification, shouldn’t every establishment that is renting to the general public do the same?

The Department of Health has regulations for what it calls “long-term” rental housing; i.e., regulated inns, hotels and B&Bs. Local health officers enforce them at the municipal level. The Rental Housing Health Code defines “rental housing” as “all dwellings, dwelling units, rooming houses, rooming units or mobile home lots let by owner to one or more persons to be used as a regular residence.” Strangely, the new category, “short-term” rentals, does not fall within this definition. What is the difference? They are all short-term rentals: hotels, inns and B&Bs all rent for as little as one night – no different than the rental time at an Airbnb. Why has the state made this ridiculous distinction when there is none?

What appears to have happened is that the traditional, unregulated, long-term rental business, which existed for ages (i.e., ski houses, summer rentals) has now, thanks to the internet, been transformed into an unregulated, short-term rental business.

Further consequences are lost employment opportunities. Airbnbs don’t need to hire staff to work in their homes, once again adversely affecting the local economy.

This problem is multifaceted: There is the issue of regulation and licensing; there is the issue of lost revenue; there is the issue of lost jobs; and finally, there is the issue of safety and the reputation of Vermont as a tourist destination.

Licensing and regulating all web-based rental properties needs to be mandatory not voluntary. Airbnbs should be subject to the same state licensing and certification regulations as are traditional inns, hotels and B&Bs. This legislation must ensure a level working field for the regulated hospitality industry in Vermont. It’s good for everyone, including the state coffers. There is an opportunity right here to increase revenue without burdening residents with additional taxes when, come January, the state will surely be seeking new sources of revenue.

Kathy Pellett is a former state representative. She lives in Chester.



A report from the Short Term Working Group on regulating Airbnbs and short term rentals can be found here.