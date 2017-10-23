Outerwear drive committee adopts new name: Warm Hands Warm Hearts

or 10 years, residents of Chester and Andover have donated unused blankets, coats and other warm things to be distributed to our neighbors who do not have enough.

The committee would like to announce our new name. Warm Hands Warm Hearts — without a comma — indicates that there are caring people actively bringing warmth to others.(See: Free blanket and outerwear distribution by clicking here.)



We have reached the final few days for donations.The event will be open at the Congregational Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

The committee would appreciate more helpers to set up the donations. Contact Edie Brown at 875-3889 if you can offer a few hours. Thanks!

Sincerely,

Edie Brown

Chester