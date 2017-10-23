VSP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are requesting assistance in apprehending Daniel Greenwood, age 41. Greenwood is wanted for escape from custody in Orleans County. Police have reports that Greenwood carries a firearm and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Greenwood’s prior cases involve possession of cocaine, three counts of violation of conditions of release, sale of narcotics, three counts of accessory before the fact, and possession of regulated drugs.

Greenwood is also wanted in connection to a case from Orleans County involving; burglary, resisting arrest, eluding a police officer, excessive speed, and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Greenwood is known to wear a bandana to cover his head.If located, do not approach Greenwood but rather call VSP Derby at 802-334-8881 or 911. Submit a tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).