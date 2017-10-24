People in the news

Chester Legion welcomes

new national commander

Chester American Legion Post 67 members welcomed new National Commander Denise Rohan to a luncheon on Monday, Oct. 23 as she tours the American Legions in the United States.

As the first woman elected to the national position of the 99 year old organization, Rohan had several humorous stories to share with those gathered. She said that as custom, American Legion Magazine profiles the new commander, but she specifically asked that her picture not be printed in the middle of the magazine, since she did not want to be referred to as the “centerfold.”

And, she added, the commander’s office at headquarters in Indianapolis sports an office chair that the past few male commanders have complained was not comfortable. But she was happy to pronounce the chair comfortable, and therefore it must have been made for a woman.

Rohan, who lives with her husband Mike in Verona, Wisc., served on active duty in the Army from 1974 to 1976. She was commander of American Legion Post 333 in Sun Prairie, Wis., before transferring to Verona’s Post 385 in 1984. Rohan’s theme as national commander is “Family First.”

— Auxiliary President Judy Cenate contributed to this article.

Wilder Library hires new director

The Board of Trustees of the Wilder Memorial Library has announced that Randall Szott will become the library’s new director. According to a press release from the board, Szott is a writer, chef and former merchant mariner. He has an MFA in Art Critical Practices, an MA in Creative Arts, and an interdisciplinary BA with a minor in philosophy.

The last library director, Amanda Merk, left that position in late June.

Szott has taught college courses and has organized events for arts centers. He recently was invited to participate in a three-week National Endowment for the Humanities summer institute: Space, Place and the Humanities.

Szott, according to the press release, has a love of libraries and learning and the board says he will bring new programs and ideas to the library, which is a place where community to come together and learn and grow.

Szott lives in Barndard with his wife, Patricia Fraser, an artist and professor at the University of Vermont, and their 12-year-old son, Oliver. His first day at the library will be Nov. 15.